Eldon vs. Warsaw Week 6

The Warsaw Wildcats have created quite a nice little tradition over the past several years of playing well beyond the 10-game season. The Wildcats have made the playoffs countless times over 20 seasons under long-time coach Randy Morrow. 2010 marked the end of Coach Morrow's tenure at Warsaw, but he went out with another good season for Wildcat football fans. Coach Morrow amassed an 80% win percentage in his 20+ seasons as coach at Warsaw, and his squads won two state titles along with two runner-up performances to go along with countless district and conference championships. Coach Morrow is also a member of the Missouri High School Football Hall of Fame. He will be missed, and the athletes he has coached will certainly remember him as a great individual who kept their best interests and well-being at the forefront while creating a winning football program.

Classification: 2

Conference: Tri-County

Head Coach: Kevin Gundy

Years at School: First

Overall Coaching Record: 67-72

Offensive Starters Returning: 4

Defensive Starters Returning: 4

2010 Overall Record: 7-5

2010 District Record: 3-0

2010 Playoff Record 1-1

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.