Emergency crews responding to second rescue in Rock Bridge State Park

BOONE COUNTY - At least a dozen emergency crews responded to a water rescue call at Devil's Icebox in Rock Bridge State Park Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m.

Emergency responders said two people were trapped in a cave, and one of them called 911. As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, one man had been rescued and walked out of the cave and into an ambulance. Crews lost contact with the second person who left the cave around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Rescue crews took rafts, canoes and a speedboat into the park, and EMTs from Boone Hospital were in the parking lot waiting with a stretcher.

The Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Sheriff's Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol all responded.

This was the second rescue operation in Rock Bridge State Park on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, a woman was trapped by flood water in the park.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information available.]