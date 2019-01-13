Energy Companies Seek to Develop Reactors in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Westinghouse Electric Company and Ameren Missouri are seeking federal energy funds to develop small reactors that would spur additional nuclear energy production in central Missouri.

Company officials and Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon announced the plans Thursday in Jefferson City. St. Louis-based Ameren Missouri operates the state's lone nuclear reactor about 25 miles northeast of the state Capitol in Callaway County.

Under the plan, Westinghouse will apply for up to $452 million in investment funds from the U.S. Department of Energy. Ameren then would apply for licenses that would allow the partnership to build up to five of the smaller nuclear reactors in Callaway County.

The reactors would boost energy production at the Callaway site, and officials say the technology used to develop the reactors could be exported to other countries.