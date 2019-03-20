Energy company plans Boone County wind farm; reaches out to residents

HARRISBURG - An energy company is hoping to bring a wind farm to Boone County and wants to get to know its potential neighbors.

E.ON Climate & Renewables, or EC&R, sent out at least 200 letters inviting Harrisburg residents to eat barbecue and discuss the potential impact of a wind farm on their community and possibly on their land.

The meet-and-greet will be hosted from 5-7 p.m. on March 13 at the Lions Club, 120 Sexton St., Harrisburg.

The letter says the general project in the Harrisburg area could exceed more than 15,000 acres.

EC&R says it is attempting to connect with those whose land could be "promising property in the project area."

The company operates 23 wind farms in the United States.