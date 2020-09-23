Ennis Appliance

Facebook
BREAKING: Gov. Parson tests positive along with wife for COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson and his wife Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Gov. Parson released a video on Facebook announcing his results shortly before a press...
UPDATE: Gubernatorial Forum postponed, Gov. Parson tests positive, Galloway responds
UPDATE: Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson tests positive for COVID-19
Missouri leaders react to Gov. Parson, Teresa Parson's test results
MISSOURI- On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson and his wife Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Parson is quarantining and working from the governor's mansion in Jefferson City, while...
Food pantry for military families and veterans relocates
BREAKING: Gov. Parson tests positive along with wife for COVID-19
Local movie theater still mostly empty after reopening
WATCH LIVE: Governor's office holds press conference on Governor, First Lady test results
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running unopposed for the Howard County coroner's position, Frank Flaspohler faces new opposition this year — one that's supported by the family of...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Weather
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Sports
Seating changes at Faurot Field
COLUMBIA – College football season is back and the Missouri Tigers will take on Alabama this Saturday. In-person attendance for games at Faurot Field will be limited this season...
Coach Drinkwitz shares inactives for Saturday's game
Kobe Bryant's widow sues LA County sheriff and the department for crash photo leak
