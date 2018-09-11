ENROLMENT10

Facebook
Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned Parenthood in Columbia. The decision vacated a preliminary injunction that had...
Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
JEFFERSON CITY - A special legislative session...
Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
COLUMBIA - Three members of The Missouri Task...
New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia. CenterPointe Hospital, which is on schedule to open in late October, is...
US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are...
New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different...
Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit...
Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
JEFFERSON CITY - A special legislative session...
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested initiative that is seeing controversial claims on both sides. On August 7, Missouri voters will decide if Missouri will become a "right to work"...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
Weather
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence underwent a rapid intensification Monday morning, strengthening to category 4 intensity with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. Computer models placed the...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
COLUMBIA - Fifty people died, nine states...
Sports
Royals walk off in extras
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox Monday night in ten innings by a score of 4-3. Brian Goodwin led of the bottom of the tenth with a double for the...
Adams' heroics push Cards to victory
ST. LOUIS - An eighth inning, three-run home...
Adam Wainwright makes a return for the Cardinals
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals return...
