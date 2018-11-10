Environmental Quality Commission Discusses Environmental Education

JEFFERSON CITY - The Environmental Quality Commission met Thursday to discuss a possible environmental education program.

The EQC discussed how to educate people on recycling, storm water, waste water, energy efficiency, and greenways/livable streets. Recycling was the focus of the talk.

The EQC especially wants to educate children about the environment.

"We feel like we are missing a huge portion of people that could recycle, but they don't know how, and they don't know about all these programs. So that's really what we want to do to tell people, 'hey, look what we have, and look what you can do, and look at what kind of impact you can have on a community,'" said Jefferson City Recycling Coordinator Lauren Hershey.