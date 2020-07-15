EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: School staff injured in Fulton High School fight

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department took five students into custody on Thursday morning for felony assault and peace disturbance charges after a fight broke out at Fulton High School, according to a release by the department.

Video obtained by KOMU 8 shows multiple students punching and pushing other students and staff in a common area.

The department named 18-year-old A’Davion L. Kemp as one of the five students. He was taken to the Callaway County Jail and left in their custody.

The other four students are juveniles and were released to the custody of the Callaway County Juvenile office.

The fight happened before school started, and a release by Fulton Public Schools Superintendent Jacque Cowherd said it is believed the issue started outside of school.

Four staff members were injured while breaking up the fight. Cowherd said the school's nurse drove one staff member to a Columbia hospital.

The release from the school said other students were safe and on their way to class when emergency procedures were instituted.

The Fulton Police Department and Callaway County Sheriff's Department responded to the school.