Expansion Planned at MU's Discovery Ridge

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri System officials announced plans Monday for a significant expansion of the Discovery Ridge Research Park.

The centerpiece of the expansion will be an 80,000 square foot glass-encased building that will include space for labs and offices. The project will be funded entirely by CarrBaierCrandall (CBC) Real Estate Group after MU reached a 55-year ground lease agreement with the company.

The project, the first of a possible three phases, will begin as soon as CBC leases 60 percent of the space in the new building. Once the first phase is completed and all the space is full, the real estate group will have the opportunity to build another 80,000-square-foot building at Discovery Ridge. The third phase will depend on the outcome of the first two phases.