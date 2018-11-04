Expert offers tips to prevent frozen pipes

COLUMBIA - Cold temperatures could cause your pipes to crack or break. With weather officials predicting cold weather this upcoming week, it's important to prevent your home's water pipes from freezing.

Ed Franks, a service manager for Master Tech Plumbing and Heating, said broken pipes and heating issues are extremely high during this time of year.

"Many times there's just an airflow that can be from the high winds," Franks said. "Also if pipes are not well-insulated, then that's a problem with the pipes."

We're supposed to get icy weather this upcoming week, and Franks said it's best to be proactive rather than wait around.

"One of the things is preventative maintanance," Franks said. "Make sure you take care of things before the cold snap starts."

Franks suggests insulating your home and pipes in the fall before it gets cold. He said it's not too hot or too cold and it's a great time to do it.

Here are some easy and inexpensive maintenence tips that can save you thousands of dollars: