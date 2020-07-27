FAA Investigating Emergency Plane Landing

BOONE COUNTY- The Federal Aviation Administration was in Boone County near Ashland Friday interviewing the pilot of the plane that made an emergency landing in a bean field Thursday.

Investigators say it could be days before the plane is removed. The pilot told KOMU 8 News both of the plane's engines failed, leading him to land without landing gear.

He and two other passengers were traveling from Iowa to Jefferson City when the plane landed safely. No one was hurt in the incident.

The FAA will give its findings to the National Transportation Safety Board, which will issue a final report on the cause.