Families Fight City\'s Plan to Build Trail

CPS parents and students miss bands in the stands
CPS parents and students miss bands in the stands
COLUMBIA – While high school football has been happening so far this season in the wake of COVID-19, one part of a Friday night staple is still missing for public high schools in...
Late justice leaves two Columbia students with fond memories
Late justice leaves two Columbia students with fond memories
COLUMBIA – Supreme Court Justice Ruth...
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 13 new deaths statewide
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 13 new deaths statewide
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
News
COVID-19, fiscal 2021 budget and trail hearing pack City Council agenda
COVID-19, fiscal 2021 budget and trail hearing pack City Council agenda
COLUMBIA - Monday night will likely be a long...
19-year-old fatally shot near Missouri State campus
19-year-old fatally shot near Missouri State campus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Traffic
Sports
FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
Week four of Friday Night Fever has arrived. Before you head out to your team's game or tune in to KOMU 8's liveblog, check out the news you should know about high school football across...
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Games for high school football games will...
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 4 of Friday Night Fever! Our...
What's On
Families Fight City\'s Plan to Build Trail
Share: