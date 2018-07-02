Family Health Center Host Block Party

COLUMBIA - The Family Health Center celebrated National Health Center Week by hosting a block party for the community Friday morning.

Healthcare providers like Molina Medicaid Solutions set up booths with informational handouts and free toothbrushes. Children got a first hand look at what its like to be in an ambulance and learned about different parts of the fire truck. Families enjoyed balloons and snacks inside the health center.

Family Health Center provides mental, dental, and medical care for families. It accepts most commercial insurance plans and provides discounts to those who are eligible uninsured patients.