Family members meet for the first time at New Lebanon bicentennial

NEW LEBANON - For one group, New Lebanon's bicentennial celebration was a unification decades in the making. While researching her family's roots in town with the help of the Cooper County Historical Society, Dory Gasorek came across family members she never knew she had. She traveled from New Jersey to meet her cousin Mike Steele and his family for the first time this weekend.

"It's like having family you don't have," Gasorek said. "I don't have any siblings. I have a small family on both sides. So it is nice to have second cousins when you don't have that many first cousins."

For both Steele and Gasorek, this is the first time they visited New Lebanon.

"It's where we came from, it's our family heritage," Steele said. "There are probably a lot of generations who don't care about this thing but some of us want to know where we came from. To imagine the hardships, the early settlers put forth to make a living here, it is really something to think about."

This weekend's bicentennial event event goes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.