Family of Melissa Peskey offer $50,000 reward in relation to her murder

BOONE COUNTY - The family of Melissa Peskey is now offering a $50,000 reward for information on her death nearly two years ago. The increased reward was made possible an anonymous donor.

On Dec. 13, 2018, Melissa Peskey was driving along Interstate 70 near mile marker 96, near Boonville, when she was shot and killed. Both of her children were in the car at the time but were not injured.

What was originally thought to be a car crash turned out to be a homicide.

An autopsy report by the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office discovered that Peskey died from a gunshot wound fired from outside of the vehicle.

To date, no arrests have been made.

Peskey's story received a lot of attention after being featured on Dateline NBC a few months after the incident, but has since lost traction. Peskey's family is hoping that more information will be presented.

In September 2019, the Peskey family offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of person(s) responsible for her murder.

Almost two years after the incident, the Peskey family is now offering a $50,000 reward to anybody who has any information from that night, in hopes that somebody will come forward.

“I never lost hope to begin with, even before with the first reward," Melissa Peskey’s sister, Kara Renken, said. "But now with it increased I’m a little bit more excited that hopefully, hopefully it’ll result in an arrest.”

An anonymous donor gave the family $40,000 to increase the reward and help the family get closure, according to Peskey's sister Kara Renken. The total $50,000 reward is only available until Melissa Peskey’s second death anniversary on December 13, 2020.

The family is urging anyone with information to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-751-1000.