Famous Fosters event sends kittens to new homes

COLUMBIA - As the dog days of summer get into full swing, a mid-Missouri organization prepares to shelter and find homes for hundreds of spring babies.

Kittens, that is. The Central Missouri Humane Society has entered the 'cat days of summer' as more than one hundred kittens have been brought to its shelter.

The humane society said a 'kitten boom' occurs in the mid-summer because cats typically breed in the springtime when the weather warms up.

Jenny Romesburg, the Foster and Rescue coordinator at the humane society, said they have a unique way to deal with the boom by letting people temporarily care for kittens while the shelter looks for a home.

"Foster care is one of the ways we alleviate space at the shelter," Romesburg said."We're always in need of fosters homes to take care of kittens just for a little while until they are big enough to be adopted."

Once the kittens are old enough to be adopted, the shelter will either let the person caring for the kitten find a good home, or the shelter will house it.

The summer boom, though, brings extra crowding problems at the shelter for cats-- so the humane society created a summer kitten adoption event four years called Famous Fosters' that lets people adopt fixed and vaccinated kittens at lower cost of $30 by giving the foster families a venue to look for permanent homes.

Romesburg said the event has been massively popular, and this year all 31 of the kittens were adopted an hour before the event was scheduled to end.

Even after all the kittens had been adopted, more residents showed up hoping to adopt a new companion.

Columbia resident Keelan Gneuhs showed up the event after it ended, but learned there were no shortages of kittens this time of year. Gneuhs ended up adopting a young black long-haired kitten named "Princess Tiana" at the shelter.

"Well, we got here a little late because I had to work and they were already shutting down by the time I got to the place, so they brought out her and she was the last one I got to see," Gneuhs said. "I don't know, I think it was just meant to be."

Gneuhs said she wanted to adopt from a shelter to give less fortunate cats a new home.

"I definitely just like the idea of rescuing a cat instead of going through bloodlines and stuff," Gnuehs said. "I think that this is a lot more meaningful to pick one and rescue one."

The shelter offers a variety of alternative methods for people who can't own pets, but want to help stray animals. Residents can volunteer or donate to the Central Missouri Humane Society, or they can offer to sponsor a shelter animal and pay for it's daily food, toys, and medical services through the Shelter Me program.

For more information, you can visit the Central Missouri Humane Society's website here.