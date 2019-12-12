Fans Welcome Coach In Mizzou Arena

COLUMBIA - Mizzou fans filled the Mizzou practice arena to welcome new head basketball coach Kim Anderson Tuesday. Fans had the opportunity to meet and take pictures with Anderson.

The coaching gig is a homecoming for Anderson who was a former Mizzou basketball player and assistant coach under Norm Stewart. The Mizzou alum returns to his alma mater after spending a decade at Central Missouri University, where he reached three final fours and won one national championship

Anderson said coaching the Tigers was his "dream job," and he was committed to the program. This comes after Mizzou's last two head coaches left the Tigers for other jobs.

Anderson was well received by the crowd as he thanked the fans and talked about getting back to playing traditional Mizzou basketball. Anderson brought former players to the front of the gym and seemed committed to establishing a connection with past Missouri teams.

Anderson was officially introduced as Missouri's head coach in a news conference Tuesday morning, replacing former coach Frank Haith who left for Tulsa.