Farmers From Across Mid-Missouri Gather Downtown to Share Farm Fresh Produce

COLUMBIA — Vendors and consumers from across the mid-Missouri area gathered on Orr Street Sunday to enjoy the locally grown produce and art.

According to Roy Hartley, president of the Orr Street Farmers Market, they have been meeting downtown every Sunday starting in April for the past five years.

"Farmers markets are an important movement in the United States, because it's a matter of providing food, locally grown food, to local residents. You know it creates a regional self-sufficiency," Hartley explained.

The farmers market does more than promote self-sufficiency; it also brings the community together. Market vendor Claire Peckosh echoed this sentiment.

"Everyone is so helpful and gracious. Just being able to see a variety of people, and the assortment and people that are willing to talk about their own projects and interests. We find a lot to share," Peckosh said.

The farmers market will continue through October and is the only one of its kind in the downtown area.