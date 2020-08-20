Fatal plane crash occurred right after takeoff, FAA report says





OSAGE BEACH - Two people died in a plane crash in Osage Beach on Sunday. The owner of the plane said he let the victims borrow his plane.

The victims have been identified as Scott and Amy Lowe of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, according to the Osage Beach Police Department, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

Kim Wass, owner of WASSAIRE Inc. and of the plane, said he leased the plane to Scott while his was getting work done.

"He was leasing my plane for a short term," Wass said.

The Federal Aviation Administration incident report states the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff. There was a fire that started after the crash around 1:51 p.m. The plane crashed around 1:37 p.m. at Grand Glaize Airport, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

Wass had met Scott once and had really connected with him.

"I only met him once, I feel awful about the tragedy," Wass said. "My heart goes out to his family... I was stunned and surprised at everything that transpired."

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the model of the airplane was a Cirrus SR-22.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB took over the investigation on Sunday night.

There was another plane accident on Monday. The ultralight plane crashed into the Lake of the Ozarks, and the pilot survived.