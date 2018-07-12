Faulk to Enter Football Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA - The 2011 Football Hall of Fame induction is scheduled for this weekend in Canton, Ohio where former St. Louis Ram Marshall Faulk is among the inductees. Faulk was part of the Rams greatest show on the turf.

In 13 season in the NFL, Faulk rushed for more than 12,000 yards and 100 touchdowns. He also caught 767 career passes for more than 6,800 yards and another 36 touchdowns.

Along with Faulk are Deion Sanders, Shannon Sharpe, Ed Sabol and some others that will enter the hall.