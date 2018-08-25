Fayette celebrates 10th Annual Festival of the Arts

FAYETTE - People will come together for music, food, art and comradery at the 10th Annual Fayette Festival of the Arts on Saturday.

It is an all-day event in the heart of Fayette.

"This is one of the greatest summer events we have in Fayette," Jim Steele, Festival General Coordinator, said. "It rounds it all up before everybody starts getting geared up to go back to school."

Some of the activities include a quilt show, art competition, cake auction and nine different music performers ranging from gospel to country music.

Steele said there is something for everyone.

"If you can't find something to do, you're just not looking," he said.

Julie McAnelly, who grew up in Fayette and has been to the festival every year, said it has grown tremendously.

"I think every year there is more booths and more involvement. It's one of those things, you just grow as a town and the support has grown so we want to continue to watch it grow," she said.

A major part of the festival is the art show, which has two different locations.

The courthouse will hold the youth art competition while the Central Methodist University's Ashby-Hodge Gallery will have the adult art entries.

Steele said this festival gives artists a chance to display their works.

"It allows other people to see some of the creativity and talent and musicians that we have here," he said.

Everything is free of charge except for food and the quilt show.

The quilt show is a 5 dollar entry fee in Linn Memorial United Methodist Church on the CMU campus.

McAnelly said the whole town comes out.

"We love to just get together and have a good time together. When you leave here you'll feel like you made a friend in Fayette. It's one of those towns, you can't walk down the street without someone waving at you and saying hi," she said.

Steele said he hopes people who don't live in Fayette come out.

"Well, I think it gives them a taste of something they might not get in Columbia or even Jeff City. A little taste of small town America. Maybe, you might even consider like going back in time," he said.

Festival of the Arts is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. mostly around the Howard County Courthouse.