FBI investigating sex trafficking case at Columbia home

UPDATED 3/31 8:21 a.m

Two men listed in the affidavit are currently in federal hold at the Boone County Jail after a raid of the home Thursday.

Barry Manthe, 63, is listed in the document as the homeowner where the prostitution took place. The Boone County Sheriff's Department has a different address on file than the Vandiver location.

Ronald Clark, 66, is a friend of Manthe and alleged in the document to have collected "door fees" for the prostitutes.

ORIGINAL

COLUMBIA - The FBI is investigating a Columbia home connected with a federal sex trafficking case.

Federal agents said a man was holding a girl against her will and hiring her into prostitution at the home, located in the 1100 block of Vandiver Drive.

According to court documents, Columbia Police and the FBI found the girl in summer 2016 after Wisconsin FBI agents told them she'd been forced into prostitution.

The girl told agents she was at a party in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, when Kenneth Jones, 25, offered to give her clothes and a car if she would come to Columbia and engage in prostitution.

Court documents stated there were other girls from Milwaukee forced into prostitution at this home as well. Allegedly, a minimum of four girls engaged in prostitution, but the affidavit of a FBI special agent alleges that more girls unaffiliated with Jones engaged in prostitution at the home.

Agents said male customers talked about knowing the home had been used as a brothel for years.

The affidavit also stated that the prostitution would take place at a home owned by Jones' friend during the day and at a Budget Host Hotel at night.

There are Facebook messages in the affidavit between Jones and a girl informing that one of the girls was under 18, and it alleges the girl informed him as well.

According to the affidavit, two of the girls ran away from Jones when he temporarily returned to Milwaukee to sell drugs. Jones then became more violent to the remaining girls after they left. The affidavit depicts this as to when the underage girl wanted to stop engaging in prostitution, about two weeks after being brought to Columbia.

That girl feared repercussions from Jones, as he allegedly abused the girls and had threatened them with a gun on multiple occasions.

One girl reported that Jones was always armed, owned multiple weapons and was constantly on different illegal drugs.

Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Jones with three counts of transportation for illegal sexual activity by coercion and enticement, transportation of a minor for illegal sexual activity, sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

Jones had his arraignment on Tuesday in a Jefferson City federal court. His next court date is set for April.