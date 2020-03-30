Federal Financial Reports Detail Spending in MO Senatorial Race

JEFFERSON CITY - Federal financial reports were released online Thursday, showing Republican Congressman Todd Akin was outspent more than 3-to-1 after an unsuccessful battle with Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill.

As of November 26th, Akin reported $268,830 of debt, compared with $238,010 for McCaskill. However, it has been said Akin could face a greater challenge than McCaskill in paying his bills, because losing candidates often find it more difficult than winners to raise money after an election.

The report also stated Akin's fundraising took a hit after he said in an TV interview in August that women's bodies have ways of avoiding pregnancy in what he called "legitimate rape."

In the last days of his campaign, Akin received contributions from several political committee associated with Republican officials, including $5,000 from Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran's Free State PAC, $2,500 from Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann's MichelePAC, and $2,500 from the Patriot Voices PAC of former presidential candidate Rick Santorum.

McCaskill's finance report showed that she received nearly $109,000 from donors associated with Emily's List, which backs Democratic women candidates who support abortion rights. She also received contributions from political committees associated with corporations, Democratic officials and other diverse interests.

Both Akin and McCaskill have continued to make fundraising appeals to try to pay down their debt. Earlier this week, Akin distributed an email criticizing the "so-called `leadership' of cash-strapped Detroit" while asking for $5 donations.

The fundraising pleas appear to have been a modest success. As of Nov. 26th, Akin and McCaskill each reported receiving about $32,000 in receipts since the election.

Post-election finance reports for McCaskill and Akin were due December 6th, but because they are filed as paper copies with the Senate, it often takes several days before they are scanned into computers and posted online by the Federal Election Commission.