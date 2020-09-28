Federal search warrant executed in north Boone County

COLUMBIA- A federal search warrant was executed Thursday on the 300 block of East Winter Street in north Boone County, according to an email from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The search warrant is part of an ongoing criminal investigation involving multiple violations of federal firearm laws, according to the ATF. 

KOMU 8 has a reporter at the scene and will continue to update you when we learn more.

