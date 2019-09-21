FEMA offers rebuilding and home improvement workshop in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - FEMA officials will hold home rebuilding and improvement workshops over Labor Day weekend in Jefferson City.

Lowe's Home Improvement, located at 3441 Missouri Blvd., and Menard's at 810 Stonecreek Dr. will host the FEMA officials.

The first workshop will be held on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with more workshops to follow on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FEMA officials will be off-duty on Monday because of Labor Day.

According to a FEMA press release, the workshop will share with visitors "proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from a disaster."

The press release also says most of the education and advice to be given out this weekend is intended for "general contractors and those willing to take on do-it-yourself projects."

A tornado ripped through Jefferson City on May 23 while floods and severe storms hit mid-Missouri into July. President Trump declared a federal emergency on July 9 making Missouri eligible for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

More building tips and information from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program can be found on FEMA's website.