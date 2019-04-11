FEMA stresses disaster preparedness to MU students

COLUMBIA - Students and community members took steps toward preparedness on the MU campus Tuesday.

September is National Prepardness Month and local organizations met to help students and the community get prepared as part of Safe Mizzou 2014.

Organizations including Mizzou Cares, the MU Counseling Center, the MU Police Department, FEMA Region 7, the Red Cross and the Salvation Army attended Tuesday's fair.

Fady Tawadrous is a FEMA Core team leader who attended Tuesday's safety fair. Tawadrous and his team handed out material as party of FEMA's "Ready Campus" program.

"We're going around telling Mizzou students to get prepared," he said.

Tawadrous said FEMA recommends having two preparedness kits ready: one at home and one in the car. FEMA's "Ready Campus" program outlined what college students should keep in a preparedness kit:

Water, 1 gallon per person per day

Three days supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered radio

Flashlight

Batteries

First Aid kit

Whistle

Manual can opener

Blanket

Cell phone charger

Perscription medications (if needed)

"As a college campus everyone here is a transient population, and transient populations need extra care when it comes to emergency and disaster situations," Tawadrous said.

The personal safety fair is part of week-long event by Mizzou Coalition to encourage personal safety amongst the student body and wider community.

Manning said he sees many young people take a "these things won't happen to me attitude" when it comes to preparedness. He said the vendors at the fair targeted areas of safety most relevant to students. He said booths covered issues ranging from alcohol and bike safety to tornado and sexual assault response.

