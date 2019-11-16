Final week to visit local pumpkin patches

BOONVILLE - Time is running out to go pick your pumpkins for the rest of the fall season.

Local pumpkin patches will be closing up their farms for the season following the end of October.

One of these farms, Peach Tree Farms, located off of I-70 in Boonville, will be closing up on Halloween night. A volunteer for the farm, Mary Helmuth, said they have more to offer than just the pumpkins.

“You can come pick out your pumpkin, take a hayride with farmer Bruce, or even come to take cute Fall photos on the farm,” Helmuth said.

Once the moon sets on Halloween night Thursday, the farm will be closing up for the season.

“We don't really do anything special for Halloween night, most families are trick-or-treating, but that will be the last day we are open for the season,” Helmuth said.

One of the main attractions besides the animals and pumpkins would be a hayride throughout the farm led by Farmer Bruce.

“He wants everyone to have a real fun time and be safe,” Helmuth said, “he’s got really just kind of a fun, hometown, farmer personality that is just kind of endearing!”

With some cold weather on its way in, Helmuth made sure to mention to bundle up for the final days on the farm.