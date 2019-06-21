Fire Breaks Out At Jefferson City Business

JEFFERSON CITY - A fire broke out at Precision Machine Inc. in Jefferson City Thursday night around 6:30 p.m.

According to Jefferson City Fire Department Division Chief Jason Turner, a Jefferson City police officer responded to the scene first and then alerted the Jefferson City Fire Department.

Turner said heavy smoke and fire were discovered in the retail portion of the business when fire units responded. The fire moved to the roof of the business before it was contained.

It took 25-35 firefighters about 2 hours to control it.

The Cole County Fire District assisted the Jefferson City Fire Department. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.