Fire Breaks Out At Jefferson City Business

Related Story

JEFFERSON CITY - A fire broke out at Precision Machine Inc. in Jefferson City Thursday night around 6:30 p.m.

According to Jefferson City Fire Department Division Chief Jason Turner, a Jefferson City police officer responded to the scene first and then alerted the Jefferson City Fire Department. 

Turner said heavy smoke and fire were discovered in the retail portion of the business when fire units responded. The fire moved to the roof of the business before it was contained.

It took 25-35 firefighters about 2 hours to control it.

The Cole County Fire District assisted the Jefferson City Fire Department. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

 

News

Fire Breaks Out At Jefferson City Business
Fire Breaks Out At Jefferson City Business
JEFFERSON CITY - A fire broke out at Precision Machine Inc. in Jefferson City Thursday night around 6:30 p.m. ... More >>
6 years ago Thursday, August 09 2012 Aug 9, 2012 Thursday, August 09, 2012 8:49:00 PM CDT August 09, 2012