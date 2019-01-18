Fire Department

Facebook
Missouri man killed in Syria bombings
Missouri man killed in Syria bombings
ST. LOUIS - A Missouri man was one of the four Americans killed by a suicide bomber in Syria on Wednesday. Scott Wirtz, of St. Louis, was identified as one of the four victims by the Department of...
Animal control is ready for stray pets in the severe winter weather
Animal control is ready for stray pets in the severe winter weather
COLUMBIA - Animal control is urging pet owners...
Columbia man facing new sexual misconduct charge
Columbia man facing new sexual misconduct charge
COLUMBIA - A man already facing charges of...
Salvation Army provides services for federal employees
Salvation Army provides services for federal employees
COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army is providing...
Parson supports new Department of Corrections plan
Parson supports new Department of Corrections plan
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of...
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
Weather
Watch KOMU 8 newscasts and download the KOMU WX app for live coverage and alerts. COLUMBIA - First thing is first, this won't be anywhere near the same situation as last weekend. This isn't about...
COLUMBIA - A plane slid-off the runway due to...
To report a school closing or other event...
Sports
COLUMBIA – David Gibbs is joining the Mizzou Tigers as an assistant football coach, Head Coach Barry Odom announced Thursday. Gibbs, who will be on the defensive staff, is a 25-year veteran...
COLUMBIA - Missouri Sports Hall of Famer, Bob...
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Missouri Basketball lost its...
