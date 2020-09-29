Fire in Kingdom City Takes a Life

KINGDOM CITY - A 48-year-old man died in a fire at what used to be Roger's Towing Service. The company is no longer in business and it was being used as a home.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Department, police department, fire department and EMS were dispatched to 5171 Old U.S. Hwy 50 just after 11 p.m. Thursday. It took responders two hours to contain the fire.

A Callaway County Sergeant said there was a female, a male and a juvenile who lived there.

The Sergeant said the cause of the fire is unknown and may take days to find out why it was started.