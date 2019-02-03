Fire+in+the+sky+kicks+off+in+downtown+Columbia

COLUMBIA-Columbia's 64th Annual Fourth of July celebration takes place Monday evening with activities and music starting at 6:30 pm and fireworks at 9:15 pm.

Flat Branch Park and Peace Park are hosting live music.

Starting at 6:30 Ironweed Bluegrass Band will play until 7:30 pm. At 7:45 the Kay Brothers Band will play until 9. The park will also host children's activities including: an inflatable obstacle course, Pop-A-Shot and 4th of July crafts and activities.

At Peace Park, the Brad Cunningham Band will play from 6:30 to 7:00 pm and the Kansas City Street Band from 7:45 to 9 pm.

Fireworks begin at 9:15 pm off the top of the Sixth and Cherry street parking garage.

Streets around the Cherry street parking garage will be closed at 7 pm and no parking in that area after 5pm. Locust street will be closed at Providence. Elm will be closed from 6th to 8th street and 7th will be closed from Locust to Elm at 1 pm.

Karen Chandler, superintendent with Columbia parks and recreation said there is no concern with cloud coverage or rain, they are expecting a clear night.

Columbia Parks and Recreation department said no alcohol, fireworks or grills will are allowed at the event.