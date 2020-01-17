Fire Quickly Extinguished at Mexican Restaurant

COLUMBIA - Fire broke out at Jose Jalapeno's, the new Mexican restaurant on Grindstone Pkwy. near U.S. Highway 63, Thursday evening around 7:30. The fire started on the roof above the restaurant with patrons inside and was extinguished within minutes.

Jose Jalapeno is also connected to Lazer Lanes. There is no word yet on when Jose Jalapeno's or Lazer Lanes will reopen.