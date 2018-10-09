Firefighters respond to a carbon monoxide incident in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia Police Department were on the scene of a carbon monoxide incident Thursday night. 

Columbia Fire Department Division Chief Darrin Arends called what occurred at 3724 Southridge Drive a "hazmat incident".

Arends said one person was taken to the hospital.

When KOMU 8 News arrived on the scene, a University Hospital ambulance was driving away.

As of Thursday evening, officials could not provide information about what caused the carbon monoxide issue or the severity of injuries. 

