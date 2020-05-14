Firefighters Respond to Large Fire at Lake Ozark Condos

Lake Ozark - A large fire broke out at a Waters Edge Condominium Complex Tuesday night on Horseshoe Bend Parkway. The eight to 12 units involved in the fire were vacant and no one was injured, the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District said Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the heavily involved fire at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday. Seven fire departments went to the scene to help control the flames, as well as the Miller County Ambulance District. Units were able to get the fire under control around 10:30 Tuesday night, but they remained on scene until 12:42 Wednesday morning.

The complex would not allow KOMU 8 News on the property. The fire district said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.