Fireworks store holds safety training

BOONE COUNTY - Before celebrating 4th of July with dazzling fireworks, Spirit of '76 Fireworks Store is combining fireworks safety training with a showcase of what the store has to offer.

Organizers are hosting a Family Night and Safety Training event at the Spirit of '76 tent at the Midway exit of I-70 to educate everyone about how to use and shoot fireworks safely Saturday at 4 pm.

After the training session, there will be kid-friendly activities, like a bounce house and face painting. The store will raffle off a fireworks prize worth $500.

Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for a demonstration of 50 items from the fireworks store at 8:45 pm.

A list of those fireworks will be handed out and everyone will get a chance to view prices and rate each firework.

A musical fireworks show will finish the night.

Tent manager Brannon Bartlett said the mission is to create a family-oriented environment and get everyone into the festive summer season.

"We have a lot of loyal and returning customers. And I just want to tell them all thanks so much for supporting us all these years. We enjoy being able to help them with their fireworks," said Bartlett.

This event is free.