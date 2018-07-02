Fisher on the Road Back to Recovery

COLUMBIA - The 2011 season has been one of the most injury filled seasons in Missouri Football history but one Tiger is on the road back to recovery.

When Mizzou lost Elvis Fisher in August they didn't just lose a three-year starter who protects the quarterback's blindside but a senior leader who quickly turned injury rehab into his full time job.

Fisher started doing the unusual as soon as he came to campus, he started as left tackle as a freshman. He also shocked the program when he tore his patellar tendon injury in preseason camp.

"It was the first one that I'd seen ever. We're talking about 30 years of sports medicine career working with football," said Rex Sharp with Missouri Sports Medicine.

"I watched the play that it happened a couple time," Fisher said, "nothing looked like it happened. Nothing looked like it poped. You just see me laying on the ground rolling around like an idiot."

The injury floored Fisher and ended his senior season before it even started.

"Not being able to go out with the guys I came in here with and it's kind of hard being voted team captain...everyone looks up to you and then your knee cap falls off," said Fisher.

Fisher now spends about four hours a day rehabbing his knee but it's no day at the pool.

Sharp said, "I said we've gotten all this now it's time to get going and from that point forward it's been nothing but going."

"I just kind of changed my attitude a little bit. You got to because there is nothing you can do about it," Fisher said. "I couldn't change what happened so I just had to make the best of a bad situation."

A bad situtation but Fisher had a good doctor, treatment plan and the right attitude.

"I'm not going to lie to you," Sharp said, "there were some tough days."

Fisher said, "Coming in here and looking at my rehab card and only seeing one side and flipping it over and seeing the other side full. I know that day is going to be a long day. I call it the scroll."

The scroll replaces his playbook and a swimsuit is his uniform.

"Just seeing myself improve on the little things everyday. Just like if I was 100 percent working on the little things in practice and now it's just working on the little things in treatment," Fisher said.



Fisher won't win any all-conference awards this year but it doesn't mean he isn't making memorable moments.

"I think he's setting all kinds of records in terms of his recovery because of his persistence and his competitivness," said Sharp.

"I know in my heart in myself I'm not going to let this bring me down at all." Fisher said, "'ll get back to where I was if not better... I have no doubt about that."

Sharp set a goal for fisher to run out onto the field for Mizzou's bowl game. Fisher says he doesn't know if the NCAA will award him a medical redshirt for a 6th season next year so, just in case he participated in senior day activities at Faurot.

Rex Sharp says it's important not put a timeline on how long it takes to come back from an injury because everyone recovers differently.