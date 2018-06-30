FNF MMA AT HARRISBURG WEEK SIX

Do not edit this story via the CMS! Use the FNF scores page editor instead.

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 28 Van-Far Away Loss 0 - 40 9 / 4 Fulton Away Loss 0 - 69 9 / 11 Grandview Home Win 38 - 24 9 / 19 Principia Home Loss 2 - 28 9 / 25 Harrisburg Away Loss 50 - 34 10 / 3 Father Tolton Home Loss 13 - 93 10 / 9 North Shelby Home Loss 33 - 34