FNF MMA AT HARRISBURG WEEK SIX
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 28
|Van-Far
|Away
|Loss
|0 - 40
|9 / 4
|Fulton
|Away
|Loss
|0 - 69
|9 / 11
|Grandview
|Home
|Win
|38 - 24
|9 / 19
|Principia
|Home
|Loss
|2 - 28
|9 / 25
|Harrisburg
|Away
|Loss
|50 - 34
|10 / 3
|Father Tolton
|Home
|Loss
|13 - 93
|10 / 9
|North Shelby
|Home
|Loss
|33 - 34
