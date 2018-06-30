FNF MMA AT HARRISBURG WEEK SIX

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 28 Van-Far Away Loss 0 - 40
9 / 4 Fulton Away Loss 0 - 69
9 / 11 Grandview Home Win 38 - 24
9 / 19 Principia Home Loss 2 - 28
9 / 25 Harrisburg Away Loss 50 - 34
10 / 3 Father Tolton Home Loss 13 - 93
10 / 9 North Shelby Home Loss 33 - 34

FNF Missouri Military Academy 2015
FNF Missouri Military Academy 2015
2 years ago Thursday, July 09 2015

FNF Harrisburg 2015
FNF Harrisburg 2015
2 years ago Thursday, July 09 2015