FNF WEEK 10 COLE CAMP AT SOUTH CALLAWAY

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 21 Putnam County Away Win 7 - 45
8 / 28 Southern Boone County Away Loss 0 - 48
9 / 4 Clopton-Elsberry Home Win 53 - 8
9 / 11 Van Far Away Win 32 - 34
9 / 18 Wright City Home Win 18 - 7
9 / 25 North Callaway Away Win 12 - 20
10 / 2 Montgomery County Away Win 20 - 57
10 / 9 Mark Twain Home Loss 7 - 18
10 / 16 Bowling Green Home Win 45 - 16
10 / 23 Cole Camp Home Loss 27 - 47

 

FNF South Callaway 2015
FNF Cole Camp 2015
