FNF WEEK 10 COLE CAMP AT SOUTH CALLAWAY

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 21 Putnam County Away Win 7 - 45 8 / 28 Southern Boone County Away Loss 0 - 48 9 / 4 Clopton-Elsberry Home Win 53 - 8 9 / 11 Van Far Away Win 32 - 34 9 / 18 Wright City Home Win 18 - 7 9 / 25 North Callaway Away Win 12 - 20 10 / 2 Montgomery County Away Win 20 - 57 10 / 9 Mark Twain Home Loss 7 - 18 10 / 16 Bowling Green Home Win 45 - 16 10 / 23 Cole Camp Home Loss 27 - 47