FNF WEEK 10 COLE CAMP AT SOUTH CALLAWAY
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|Putnam County
|Away
|Win
|7 - 45
|8 / 28
|Southern Boone County
|Away
|Loss
|0 - 48
|9 / 4
|Clopton-Elsberry
|Home
|Win
|53 - 8
|9 / 11
|Van Far
|Away
|Win
|32 - 34
|9 / 18
|Wright City
|Home
|Win
|18 - 7
|9 / 25
|North Callaway
|Away
|Win
|12 - 20
|10 / 2
|Montgomery County
|Away
|Win
|20 - 57
|10 / 9
|Mark Twain
|Home
|Loss
|7 - 18
|10 / 16
|Bowling Green
|Home
|Win
|45 - 16
|10 / 23
|Cole Camp
|Home
|Loss
|27 - 47
