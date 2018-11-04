FNF WEEK 10 FULL SHOW FIRST HALF

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri football teams took the field Friday night for the first week of playoffs. (See scores.)

Moberly and Mexico faced off in this week's Game of the Week. 

The first week of playoffs also saw and exciting match-up between the Jefferson City Jays and the Rock Bridge Bruins. 

  Final scores are in bold.

Blair Oaks 70

Versailles

California 21

Southern Boone Co. 48

Fayette 48

Salisbury 18

Fulton 40

Boonville 15

Jefferson City 31

Rock Bridge 14

Mexico 41

Moberly 8

North Callaway 54

Van-Far

Osage 35

Springfield Catholic 0  

Owensville 33

Eldon 56

Paris 47

Putnam Co. 8

South Callaway 27

Cole Camp 47

Tolton 70

Knob Noster 6

Brookfield 31

Lathrop 20

Christian 26

Macon 16

Francis Howell 35

Hickman

Hermann 45

Principia 0 

Lebanon 42

Rolla 16

Mountain Grove 47

Warsaw 26

Osceola 54

Tipton 24

Palmyra 35

Montgomery Co.

Santa Fe 36

Harrisburg 30

Marceline 75

Slater

St. Paul Lutheran 0 

Hallsville 42

Warrenton 17

Marshall 10

Waynesville 19

Camdenton 7

Westran 51

Sweet Springs 12       

 

 

