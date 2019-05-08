FNF WEEK 3 - ROCK BRIDGE AT BATTLE

  • Date
    Opponent
    Result
    Score
    Location
  • Aug 19
    vsRockhurst
    Loss
    0 – 21
    Away
  • Aug 26
    vsDeSmet
    Loss
    27 – 32
    Home
  • Sep 2
    vsBattle
    Loss
    6 – 32
    Away
  • Sep 9
    vsLee's Summit
    Loss
    0 – 36
    Home
  • Sep 16
    vsHickman
    Win
    48 – 21
    Home
  • Sep 23
    vsJefferson City
    Loss
    21 – 61
    Away
  • Sep 30
    vsHelias
    Win
    46 – 33
    Home
  • Oct 7
    vsSLUH
    Loss
    7 – 45
    Away
  • Oct 14
    vsFrancis Howell
    Loss
    14 – 20
    Home
  • Oct 21
    vsFort Zumwalt West
    Loss
    19 – 42
    Away

