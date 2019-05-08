FNF WEEK 3 - ROCK BRIDGE AT BATTLE
DateOpponentResultScoreLocation
Aug 19vsRockhurstLoss0 – 21Away
Aug 26vsDeSmetLoss27 – 32Home
Sep 2vsBattleLoss6 – 32Away
Sep 9vsLee's SummitLoss0 – 36Home
Sep 16vsHickmanWin48 – 21Home
Sep 23vsJefferson CityLoss21 – 61Away
Sep 30vsHeliasWin46 – 33Home
Oct 7vsSLUHLoss7 – 45Away
Oct 14vsFrancis HowellLoss14 – 20Home
Oct 21vsFort Zumwalt WestLoss19 – 42Away
