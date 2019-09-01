FNF WEEK 4 PART 1

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri high school football teams took the field on a picturesque Friday night for week four of the 2015 season. See scores.

The Game of the Week featured a match up between Moberly and Fulton high schools. Moberly High School Junior ROTC planned to honor the lives lost on September 11 with a pre-game ceremony

Keep an eye on Jefferson City High School. The Jays look to defend their home field against St. Louis-opponent De Smet Jesuit High School. 

Tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports. Instagram works too, @komunews. Friday Night Fever is now on Snapchat too. Add KOMU_FNF to follow tonight's action between Rock Bridge and Lee's Summit West.

Camdenton 12

Kickapoo 41

Centralia 13

Brookfield 12

Eldon 23

California 34

Hallsville 0

Blair Oaks 48

Jefferson City 59

De Smet 21

Marshall 28

Kirksville 12

MMA 38

Grandview 24

Moberly 6

Fulton 35

North Callaway 43  

Montgomery Co. 0

Rock Bridge 19

Lee's Summit West 27

Southern Boone Co. 37  

Osage 22

Smith-Cotton 31  

Pleasent Hill 13

Tipton 48

Harrisburg 0

Tolton Catholic 62

Central (Arnold) 6

Van-Far 32

South Callaway 34

Westran 52

Schuyler Co. 6

Archie 54

Slater 0

Carrolton 30

Salisbury 7

Excelsior Springs 7

Battle 38

Grain Valley 44

Boonville 4

Hannibal 28

Mexico 21

Knox Co. 36

Paris 28

Joplin 47

Rolla 15

Liberty 6

Hermann 40

Macon 47

Highland 6

Putnam Co. 0

Marceline 58

St. James 44

Owensville 44

Warsaw 14

Versailles 46

Waynesville 21

Parkview 14

Cole Camp 0 (Plays Sat.)

Fayette 0

Helias 0 (Plays Sat.)

Hickman 0

News

