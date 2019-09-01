FNF WEEK 4 PART 1

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri high school football teams took the field on a picturesque Friday night for week four of the 2015 season. See scores.

The Game of the Week featured a match up between Moberly and Fulton high schools. Moberly High School Junior ROTC planned to honor the lives lost on September 11 with a pre-game ceremony.

Keep an eye on Jefferson City High School. The Jays look to defend their home field against St. Louis-opponent De Smet Jesuit High School.

This live blog includes scores and photos from across mid-Missouri. Items appear below in reverse chronological order with the newest on top.

Flyover earlier today in Camdenton in remembrance of 9/11 @KOMUsports https://t.co/LUHtOjX0PJ — Conner Handel (@ConnerHandel17) September 12, 2015









Fulton and Moberly scoreless in the 3rd Quarter. Score remains 21-6 Fulton. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nGAx2ENYmb — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 12, 2015





Tolton Catholic scores again to extend their lead to 49-0 over Central. 3rd quarter. @komusports https://t.co/hEtm3k6jeu — Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) September 12, 2015





The second half is underway as SoBoCo leads Osage 23-15 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZRL93uCmEM — Jared Koller (@JKollerSports) September 12, 2015





Not a bad Homecoming performance by Dalton Wright. His 4 TDs have Westran up big. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ie1l9hAH9f — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 12, 2015





Accompanied by QB Zach Maupin, Laura Nichols is crowned Marshall's Homecoming Queen! Congratulations! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hp851azduy — Danny Shin (@Danny_Shin131) September 12, 2015





Here are your nominees for North Callaway homecoming king and queen. Who won? Tune in at 10:00 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/cYeukc8OCG — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 12, 2015





SoBoCo's Laron Wallace was a blur in the first half, already rushing for over 100 yards and a touchdown. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CKSGGXjD97 — Jared Koller (@JKollerSports) September 12, 2015









Jefferson City adds a FG. DeSmet comes right back with a 79 yard TD from Julian Fowler. 38-14 JC @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rzqs4NH6nr — Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) September 12, 2015





Aspiring Hallsville cheerleaders take the field as part of halftime festivities. @KOMUsports https://t.co/Ek5WnfUNO0 — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 12, 2015





Halftime in Hallsville. The Blair Oaks Falcons have a 28 point lead going into Q3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/T8mDLr9avC — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 12, 2015





The sun sets on the first half at Rock Bridge High School. Bruins down 17-6 to Lee's Summit West. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/d0ywHY8aq1 — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoMU) September 12, 2015





SoBoCo adds a field goal to extend their lead to 23-7 over Osage, with 1:44 left in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kxnWnzJUQZ — Jared Koller (@JKollerSports) September 12, 2015





Blair Oaks offense motoring with the help of play calls on whiteboards. Very little time between snaps @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DLpJZs9J2U — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 12, 2015









N. Callaway's Adam Reno with a huge touchdown run. With 5 to go in the half, Thunderbirds lead 20-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/blMwjFzZFC — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 12, 2015





Blair Oaks RB Cody Alexander finds the end zone. The Flacons now lead 28-0 in Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oZ57o6MxLC — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 12, 2015





Jefferson City Jays RB Rashaun Woods bursts for a 67 yard rushing TD. Jays up 35-7 in 2Q on DeSmet @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CMjDSRMbXX — Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) September 12, 2015





Here are your Tipton homecoming queen and princess nominations . The winners will be chosen at halftime. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iDvBTv1eif — Gage Jackson (@GageJacksonKOMU) September 12, 2015





Tensions high on the Montgomery Co. sideline as they try to make something happen. 2:15 until halftime. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YY29XDYHra — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 12, 2015





The first quarter is finally (and mercifully) over. Westran is currently on pace for 136 points. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Mdw13Cm5aU — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 12, 2015





And the Centralia Panthers hold on to the lead going into halftime 6-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MM3xCS15wo — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) September 12, 2015





Dalton Wright just won't stop tonight. His fourth score of the day pushes the lead to 35-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rAB67xioFl — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 12, 2015





Tipton RB Seth Gibson loops around on the reverse for yet another score. Tipton up 20-0 on Harrisburg. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AAl8qAnnsU — Gage Jackson (@GageJacksonKOMU) September 12, 2015





Tolton Catholic up 28-0 over Central with 5 minutes left in the 2nd quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rXSYfUs7Qh — Natalie Jensen (@nvjn92) September 12, 2015









Tolton Catholic's defense has stuffed Central all night. The Trailblazers lead 28-0 over the Panthers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/G47J99ZY3W — Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) September 12, 2015





Fumble by Montgomery Co.'s Aubrey Nelson. N. Callaway will take it again. Under 5 to go in the first half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aWd2ql2bBy — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 12, 2015





Somewhere in that pile is Jacob Katzfey, who scores for Titans. Lee's Summit W up 10-6 over Rock Bridge. @KOMUsports https://t.co/Cz7YvikxNF — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoMU) September 12, 2015





Not short of heavy hits here in Hallsville as WR Aaron Jones gets up ended after catching a pass @KOMUsports https://t.co/aOr9ROKiaF — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 12, 2015





It's Youth Night in Hallsville. The youth cheerleaders get the chance to cheer along with the big kids. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rrQq0GVrAY — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 12, 2015





It's a good night to be Westran. Wright punches in another score and it's a 28-0 lead on homecoming. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vogaCbB0jz — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 12, 2015





Touchdown by Reno and the N. Callaway crowd is feeling it! Thunderbirds now lead Montgomery Co. 20-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IweYBHmo0I — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 12, 2015





DB No. 28 Carter Kinkead talking w/ DB No. 10 Kyland Dickerson about coverage. Panthers up 6-0 .@KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/wiurydD2Px — Emil Lippe (@EmilTLippe) September 12, 2015





SoBoCo's QB Spencer Taggart continues his big first half. Already 2 TD passes with 11:02 left in the 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OuLmYOL7Hd — Jared Koller (@JKollerSports) September 12, 2015





Southern Boone coach looks on as the Eagles hold the Osage Indians scoreless with 10 remaining in half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/r5Po1y4z6C — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) September 12, 2015





Fulton RB Travis Dean scores the TD from 2 yards out to put his team up 14-6. 8:54 left in 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9gK6tUkRm0 — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 12, 2015





Moberly "Marching Spartans" are loud even when they're not playing instruments. They trail Fulton 14-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GMp94OknGC — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) September 12, 2015





FUMBLE! Smith-Cotton forces a turnover on it's own 5 yardline. They lead Pleasant Hill 14-0 after the 1Q @KOMUsports https://t.co/xwTo14z9ze — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 12, 2015





Kirksville fans cheer for 34 yard gain @komusports https://t.co/4E7TwadZiI — Katie Hynes (@KatiejoyHynes) September 12, 2015





No. 2 Nick McCoy pics off Brookfield & takes it back 99 yds. to the house. Exp no good Panthers up 6-0 .@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fN0UKdeNvZ — Emil Lippe (@EmilTLippe) September 12, 2015





"Use your recorder thing to record us!"-A young Hallsville fan @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cBUw70LZKd — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 12, 2015





After the fumble rec. Tipton scores yet again on a short run.14-0 with 9:53 remaining in the first half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/svMRbNCCYA — Gage Jackson (@GageJacksonKOMU) September 12, 2015





QB Milo Henry chats with RB Tanner Pezold after a frustrating drive for North Callaway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sT7YVS8IeD — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 12, 2015





Westran strikes again, this time a 20 yard pass from Austin Sears to Chris Evans as they lead 21-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KNIv3d0Ozu — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 12, 2015





At the end of the 1st, MMA has their first lead since last season, and is celebrating with a BBQ. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bnUtQvCdjP — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 12, 2015





1ST QUARTER: 14-0 Jeff City in front of a packed student section inside Adkins Stadium @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oCdh2rEym4 — Joey Gjata (@jgjata08) September 12, 2015





Harrisburg fumbles the ball on their own 1 yard line. Sets up great field position for Tipton. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AbgBQN7CPd — Gage Jackson (@GageJacksonKOMU) September 12, 2015





Thunderbird senior Manzell Payne receives words of encouragement before the start of the second quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gWxqMNSd31 — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 12, 2015





PICK 6 #2 Nick McCoy goes 98 yards to the house! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/R1vvcAmyCE — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) September 12, 2015





End of the first. Southern Boone keeps the drive alive with a big run from Laron Wallace. 14-0 SoBoCo. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hXfiK5AxjS — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) September 12, 2015





Marshall fans cheer for the 53 yard TD run @komusports https://t.co/SHyD3cFxAZ — Katie Hynes (@KatiejoyHynes) September 12, 2015





Grandview comes up with a big stop on fourth and 8 from the 12 yd line. Still trails MMA 14-8. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XUMdkEbGp0 — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 12, 2015





What does it mean to a team to have their fans travel to see them play? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/i6bCIVu2UQ — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 12, 2015





Everyone loves free T-shirts... especially when they're KOMU shirts! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/B1DPLRpP04 — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) September 12, 2015





Marshall student section is asking for a touchdown @komusports https://t.co/rIozzPlXbT — Katie Hynes (@KatiejoyHynes) September 12, 2015





Schuyler County is down 14-0, but nobody told Ramsey the Ram. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6CBiGYnVKs — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 12, 2015





At the end of the first quarter Blair Oaks is still out in front of Hallsville 8-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ataJxVC4m6 — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 12, 2015





Fulton matches Moberly with a TD run of their own as QB Devin Masek goes for the score. :51 left 1Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mRbT2Mamwn — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 12, 2015





Edwards with his hands on the ball again, but not enough for a first down. Montgomery Co. gets the ball. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FU8Gw4JFOC — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 12, 2015





Another stop for Southern Boone's defense. Osage still scoreless with 4 minutes left in the 1st quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WDEvnFmrMt — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) September 12, 2015





Van Far with a huge 3rd down TD pass to tie the game at 7-7 with just under 3 minutes in the 1st. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eHODgQUKEq — John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) September 12, 2015









The Tigers force a Pleasant Hill turnover on downs. Smith-Cotton leads 14-0 with 1:28 in the 1st quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NM49BbQ0g0 — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 12, 2015





Who says high school fans don't travel to away games? The Fulton Hornets disagree @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LlJh4U4rxw — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) September 12, 2015





SoBoCo's Laron Wallace is pumped up after his touchdown run extends the Eagles lead to 14-0 over Osage. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/w2fNY5etLd — Jared Koller (@JKollerSports) September 12, 2015





Titans' kick is good. Rock Bridge trails Lee's Summit West 3-0, under 1 min in 1Q. #FNF @KOMUsports https://t.co/FP29JrxQIG — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoMU) September 12, 2015





Future owls rooting for Marshall behind the end zone @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wac1El7TWQ — Katie Hynes (@KatiejoyHynes) September 12, 2015





Water hasn't been as much of a need this week compared to last. Much cooler weather today. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7bJOqkx8TG — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 12, 2015





Dalton Wright finds the end zone again, this time from five yards out and these Westran kids are HYPED. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QjTQBYgwEf — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 12, 2015





End of the 1st in Centralia. No score. Panthers have the ball on their own 21. .@KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/3tI7RtVRnS — Emil Lippe (@EmilTLippe) September 12, 2015





Moberly takes an early lead after an 8-yard run by QB Drake Davidson. 6-0 Moberly. 4:01 left in 1Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jNVDdIePQc — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 12, 2015





The Bulldogs on the sideline urging their defense to remain strong. .@KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/Kona17iL1y — Emil Lippe (@EmilTLippe) September 12, 2015





Eldon fans are excited after California's missed field goal. Score still 0-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cHsxdh42F9 — Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) September 12, 2015





Huge run by Tipton RB Dylan Becker to set up a score. Tipton goes up 7-0 with 5:05 remaining in the 1st. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/f7r3WCSl5L — Gage Jackson (@GageJacksonKOMU) September 12, 2015





Touchdown for Smith-Cotton, Tigers up 14-0 with 5:38 left in the 1st quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uYa9s4kDp3 — HALE Y (@haylaybee) September 12, 2015





@KOMUsports MMA scores its second touchdown of the game, and the year pic.twitter.com/v7UhcsuMBa — Sam Knef (@Sam_on_cam) September 12, 2015





It's a sea of purple on the Hallsville side of field with not an open seat in the house. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nKHZ1sq1di — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 12, 2015





N. Callaway coach a little disappointed in his defense right now. Montgomery Co. with the ball on the 45 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/snIeCMB2Sw — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 12, 2015





The band is playing after Gannon Mueller's big run put Southern Boone up 7-0 over Osage. 8 left in 1Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5Yj6yco9Hi — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) September 12, 2015





California is wearing American flags on the back of their jerseys in honor of 9/11 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/30yHmivNzK — Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) September 12, 2015





MMA scores on their first drive of the game, leads Grandview 7-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ciQiFTbYjI — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 12, 2015





The crowd here at Moberly is truly American. Loud and proud. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cSe4z3LKlK — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 12, 2015





California will receive the opening kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Y5qOKbfDtp — Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) September 12, 2015





It's go-time in Huntsville. Westran and Schuyler County all set to kick-off @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BVowkUIzte — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 12, 2015





When there's a lack of bleacher space, these Blair Oaks students make their own section! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/w8Aq180nIo — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 12, 2015





The Bruins take the field led by Old Glory. Rock Bridge will receive to start the game. #FNF @KOMUsports https://t.co/GvPa2PaQBk — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoMU) September 12, 2015





There's a lot of homecoming hype in North Callaway, as the Thunderbirds and Montgomery Co. are under way @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hntwC8c8GB — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 12, 2015





@KOMUsports Marshall High School's mascot high fives future Owls pic.twitter.com/VTUO6qwtnT — Katie Hynes (@KatiejoyHynes) September 12, 2015





Moberly looks to defend its home-field tonight as they play Fulton. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AEFDE87njn — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 12, 2015





Minutes away from kickoff in Hallsville. Blair Oaks will be kicking it away to start the action. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rnV5kQjMTa — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 12, 2015









Even future Smith-Cotton Tigers are anxious as kickoff approaches @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KwUXxr4PG8 — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 11, 2015





Fulton enters the field here at Moberly ready to play some football. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xIxo8S1GTg — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 11, 2015





Southern Boone has taken the field! Almost game time vs. School of the Osage. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xiBs6apTRf — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) September 11, 2015





Montgomery Co. lines up in preparation of the coin toss. 2 minutes until game time in North Callaway @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OpsMN0yYzN — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 11, 2015





They may be in Hallsville, but the Blair Oaks fans still made the drive for their Falcons! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ky3wsvXxuP — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 11, 2015









SoBoCo's Dawson Cunningham sports the patriotic red, white, and blue sleeve and socks in memory of 9/11. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nLGA3FTCEn — Jared Koller (@JKollerSports) September 11, 2015









Centralia Panthers OL/DL Sylar Burton & his thoughts on football on 9/11 .@KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/xa1eTco4JB — Emil Lippe (@EmilTLippe) September 11, 2015





Moment of silence followed by Amazing Grace on the bagpipes in Camdenton in honor of the fallen on 9/11 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RFS3qojA6p — Conner Handel (@ConnerHandel17) September 11, 2015





North Callaway students are eagerly waiting kickoff as the Thunderbirds take the field @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/s3RWm86Zve — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 11, 2015





A powerful scene as players take the field for the presentation of the colors.@KOMUsports #NeverForget911 pic.twitter.com/8CcD4QUjJj — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) September 11, 2015





Owl fans join in the fight song @KOMUsports https://t.co/W5bbhkuLAX — Katie Hynes (@KatiejoyHynes) September 11, 2015





The Westran community honors America with a tribute to the lives lost 14 years ago today. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/saIk9L9RXb — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 11, 2015





Country music singer Neal McCoy sings the National Anthem with 10 mins to go until kick off. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nDHdhIdF0w — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 11, 2015





As the sun sets, N Callaway remembers the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a moment of silence @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iCagwyQSpE — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 11, 2015





Centralia honors those lost 14 years ago with a moment of silence before the players take the field. @KOMUsports #911 pic.twitter.com/9Xrx4P8aQH — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) September 11, 2015





Red, white and blue in the Rock Bridge student section on the 14th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Y0rehDYfPl — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoMU) September 11, 2015





10 min until kickoff from the Missouri Military Academy, with the student section filling in @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kTQuyp1IQU — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 11, 2015





Heckart field is ready for kickoff. Smith-Cotton hosts Pleasant View in just 15 minutes @KOMUsports #MoPreps #FNF pic.twitter.com/EAWgvfbOeP — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 11, 2015





Senior night for the band and cheerleaders in Jeff City. Kickoff vs DeSmet in 15 min @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4quDUdHRlp — Joey Gjata (@jgjata08) September 11, 2015





Westran superfan Curtis Still continues his streak of consecutive tailgates "since the Tyler Hunt era". @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mX4SuXCKkL — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 11, 2015





The North Callaway juniors went all out with this pirate ship themed float. Kickoff in just under 20 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/RNsix3YPqM — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 11, 2015





What does this day mean to you? Here's how Moberly Head Coach Cody McDowell responded. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lFr5ezT0a2 — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 11, 2015





It's Homecoming night for Westran (1-2) as they play host to Schuyler County (0-3) at 7 PM. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/x4bhM5QVfe — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 11, 2015





The Moberly Fire Department is also here to honor those lost 14 years ago on September 11th @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TwWmGSub5m — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) September 11, 2015





SoBoCo vs. Osage referees on last week's ref scheduling conflict, "Yeah... We heard all about it." @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FgI7lkPzEe — J Koller Sports News (@JKollerSports) September 11, 2015





Firefighters in Camdenton are being recognized on the field today in remembrance of 9/11 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8GNmBJL0M0 — Conner Handel (@ConnerHandel17) September 11, 2015





Rock Bridge gets set to take on Lee's Summit West here in Columbia. 20 min to kickoff #FNF @KOMUsports https://t.co/AnpFNL1MsQ — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoMU) September 11, 2015





"Brookfield at Centralia is likely going to decide the conference champion." - Centralia DE Skylar Burton @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ekFsal0am4 — Tyler Hastedt (@tyhastedt) September 11, 2015





Some future Moberly Spartans practicing their skills. Less than 30 minutes till kickoff against Fulton @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RvhVATMh4z — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) September 11, 2015





Fulton Head Coach Pat Kelley recounts where he was on this fateful day 14 years ago. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZZNjPAJFXa — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 11, 2015





A game of catch on the sidelines before Osage takes on Southern Boone in Ashland. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Y0ndKLil4K — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) September 11, 2015





Homecoming in N Callaway means floats! The Thunderbirds kick off against Montgomery Co. in a half hour @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/q83GUegwIp — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 11, 2015





The Moberly JROTC will be honoring the 9/11 victims by hoisting the flag at half-mast and playing "Taps" @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/b7HgFsVGBa — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) September 11, 2015





Montgomery Count starting QB #16 Joey Schlueter will not take the field tonight vs. North Callaway. Out with a concussion. @KOMUsports — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 11, 2015





A young Southern Boone fan ready to cheer on the Eagles. Kickoff vs Osage Indians in 30 minutes. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pw8JHDemEy — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) September 11, 2015





@KOMUsports Marshall High School is reserving seats for Owls who graduated 25 years ago pic.twitter.com/FGvZRE8da5 — Katie Hynes (@KatiejoyHynes) September 11, 2015





North Callaway showing their Thunderbird and American pride tonight vs. Montgomery County @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Hgl3T23g6n — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 11, 2015





It's Homecoming here at North Callaway and @Sam_Schaefer42 is in full spirit. Kick off in less than 35. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Hct7vppFdx — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 11, 2015





Moberly 1st year HC Cody McDowell says game plan vs Fulton is to "execute and take care of our game" @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/igq94r265m — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) September 11, 2015





While Fulton prepares its passing attack, Moberly prepares its defensive backs to stop it. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/w47le9VoJg — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 11, 2015





Marshall's sophomore class made this depiction of a Kirksville Tiger... A "chopping block" theme. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VRpSKqw5ap — John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) September 11, 2015

The Marshall seniors have a 'Wizard of Oz' theme this year. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/t8kScEFDWQ — John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) September 11, 2015





The Moberly cheer squad is predicting a 21-6 victory tonight against Fulton @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/P97VUFbeih — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) September 11, 2015





It's homecoming night in Marshall, and the Owls are ready for some football. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JWBwS07krC — John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) September 11, 2015





Osage Indians warming up here at Southern Boone. Kickoff at 7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9xBNoBXDl7 — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) September 11, 2015





Moberly has broken out the pulled-pork nachos for today's tailgate food and boy do they look good @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6x6MEr6zuS — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) September 11, 2015





Fulton is preparing its passing attack for its game against Moberly tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/stutLSXqQn — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 11, 2015





The locals told me I'd like the cheeseburger dog. They were right. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qUinbEzxMb — Luke D Slabaugh (@lukeslabaugh) September 11, 2015





Spartan Stadium is set to play host to Moberly vs. Fulton tonight. Kickoff is set for 7:00 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gQmLC0brTH — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) September 11, 2015





Osage Indians cheerleaders with red, white and blue face paint before the game tonight at Southern Boone @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Y90Bcvca3n — Taylor Stevens (@Tay_Stevens_) September 11, 2015





Marshall has been outscored 118-27 this season, while Kirksville has been outscored 77-13. Which team breaks the trend tonight? @KOMUsports — John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) September 11, 2015





Marshall hosts Kirksville for its homecoming game tonight. Both come in winless - a mirror image of last years week 4 matchup @KOMUsports — John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) September 11, 2015









Jim out here getting to know the Moberly cheer squad before tonight's #FNF game of the week vs Fulton @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5l2jiimD5S — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) September 11, 2015





Smith-Cotton looks to stay undefeated as they take on 0-3 Pleasant Hill. I'll have updates for @KOMUsports tonight #MoPreps — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 11, 2015



