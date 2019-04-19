fnf week 6 part 1

COLUMBIA -  Week 6 of Friday Night Fever sees a match-up of two mid-Missouri powers. The Jefferson City Jays head to Columbia to take on the Rock Bridge Bruins at Sells Family Field.

Also in Columbia, the Battle Spartans host the Hickman Kewpies at Spartan Stadium.

In our Friday Night Fever Game of the Week, the undefeated Centralia Panthers welcome the Mexico Bulldogs to Miller Field."

Tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports.

This live blog will feature photos and videos from games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

1 year ago Friday, September 22 2017 Sep 22, 2017 Friday, September 22, 2017 6:30:00 PM CDT September 22, 2017