fnf week 6 part 1

COLUMBIA - Week 6 of Friday Night Fever sees a match-up of two mid-Missouri powers. The Jefferson City Jays head to Columbia to take on the Rock Bridge Bruins at Sells Family Field.

Also in Columbia, the Battle Spartans host the Hickman Kewpies at Spartan Stadium.

In our Friday Night Fever Game of the Week, the undefeated Centralia Panthers welcome the Mexico Bulldogs to Miller Field."

This live blog will feature photos and videos from games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

In a thrilling game of the week, Mexico makes a second half comeback to knock off undefeated Centralia 21-20 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oIiW8LKECA — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 23, 2017

Touchdown from Tolton missed extra point. Helias leads 24-20 less than 5 mins of play @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/z9ddrD1IJq — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) September 23, 2017

End of 3rd quarter. Eldon leads Warsaw 76-40. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cuekYuMtmf — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 23, 2017

FINAL: Battle 42, Hickman 0



Time to break out the dance moves! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jXn8IH9HSZ — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 23, 2017

Centralia scores but can’t convert the two point conversion. Mexico still leads 21-20 with 55.9 seconds left @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tAcyk7Olko — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 23, 2017

A pair of touchdowns and a safety have given North Callaway a 30-0 lead over Wright City after Q3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/F5L543m9Ji — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 23, 2017

Mexico with the clutch late TD to go up 21-14 with 1:21 left in the fourth. This game is coming down to the wire. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ke8YK1GUBW — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 23, 2017

Blair Oaks leads Southern Boone 22-7 with 9:27 left in the 4th quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LJ82jfD7aw — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) September 23, 2017

Unusual site as Osage watches film mid game. "Good job gentleman, way to get off the football." @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/T5uiM7NCIs — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 23, 2017

At the end of the third our game of the week is locked at 14. An exciting finish is surely in store for Centralia vs Mexico @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3t4Fnr7w1r — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 23, 2017

At the end of Q3, Battle leads Hickman, 35-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/L2DC6z5OUU — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 23, 2017

Twehous does it again with his ??, the QB runs 70 yards for his 2nd TD of the night. 18-14 Rock Bridge @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FtezsxQmso — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 23, 2017

Mexico scores another TD to tie our game of the week at 14 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uVRbN0cQ1O — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 23, 2017

Crusaders take over possession after an interception. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/t8CxW8c3ZZ — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) September 23, 2017

Touchdown Helias. The crusaders now lead 17-7 with 8:17 left in the third @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kgLWW6r4DR — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) September 23, 2017

Cameron Holman puts it in the end zone for Mexico to reduce the lead for Centralia. 14-7 Panthers over the Bulldogs @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YhlU9Lu1I4 — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 23, 2017

Harrisburg crowd loves what they're seeing at halftime. Bulldogs lead MMA 34-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Q1rgwgLmNp — Ben S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 23, 2017

2017 Homecoming Queen for Harrisburg is Anna Clark. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rK2JBpTYh7 — Ben S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 23, 2017

Centralia scores another TD but misses the two point conversion to put them up 14-0 over Mexico @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dDgfS1IvBL — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 23, 2017

It's homecoming at Versailles and Hope Heimsoth is the homecoming queen. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hFLmCpt3DS — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 23, 2017

Centralia’s defense stays strong as they lead 8-0 at the half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UxUN7MAC1u — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 23, 2017

There's surfing in Missouri! The Rock Bridge Bruin makes his way up with the fans... with an end result you might expect @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vX3bmjqsXc — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 23, 2017

California High honored their 1997 undefeated State Championship team at the half for their 20th anniversary. Great ceremony. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TixaDwV9oE — Peter Alexis (@PeterRAlexis) September 23, 2017

The Osage Indians lead the Versailles Tigers 48-6 at the half. QB Zach Wheeler has 5 touchdowns for Osage. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nkQ61lvKft — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 23, 2017

Congratulations Drew Tyler and Chareon Hickem! Your 2017 Battle High School Homecoming King and Queen! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ceVShkTWE7 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 23, 2017

Heading to the half all tied at 8 here in California. No. 33 Cory Friedmeyer leads the way for the Pintos with the lone TD. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/p6mUK3ZTkJ — Peter Alexis (@PeterRAlexis) September 23, 2017

And your 2017 Battle High School Homecoming Queen is... Chareon Hickem! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2wgPjQicUb — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 23, 2017

The Homecoming king and queen have officially been crowned at North Callaway High School. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xlZzAXTNz0 — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 23, 2017

Drey Tyler is lighting up for Battle. His two TDs are aiding the Spartans' 28-0 halftime lead over Hickman. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3iWbUFupBg — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 23, 2017

The xylophone is ????????, Rock Bridge's nationally-ranked band takes the field @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6JaVU9P9GI — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 23, 2017

A couple of North Callaway players participating in the halftime events. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9eeAl4CwMh — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 23, 2017

An update on the donations jar for the Bushnell family. Almost everyone in attendance donated, as the bucket is pretty full. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8Lm4OyxhjC — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 23, 2017

HALFTIME: Rock Bridge have their fan's approval as a late safety puts them up 11-7 over Jeff City @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7zEyIcj7Zb — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 23, 2017

TOUCHDOWN ELDON: RB Isaiah Merida finds the endzone for his 2nd score of game. 2 pt. conversion good on fake PAT. 30-12 Eldon. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Mbq3g5Wf8u — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 23, 2017

As we approach halftime my buddy Ian throws me a touchdown pass mimicking Versailles' 1st scoring drive of the night, 34-7 Osage @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2hTcbHn70o — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 23, 2017

DB #1 Adrian Kenney comes down w/ the tipped INT and the Spartans take over. Battle leads Hickman 21-0 in Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mNcUT7Qg64 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 23, 2017

Not much time for Jeff City to take the lead in Q2, they get the ball on their 5 yard line with 47 seconds remaining @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cChV30J8Au — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 23, 2017

TOUCHDOWN WARSAW: QB Matt Leubbert finds Jayden Schepker for a 60 yard score. 2 pt conversion no good. Eldon leads 30-12 in Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qB2q3OX1J3 — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 23, 2017

2yd TD pass to Brayden Pritchett. 2 point conversion was good. Blair Oaks leads 16-7 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6klneVH3b6 — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) September 23, 2017

TOUCHDOWN ELDON: The Dawson Brandt show continues. His THIRD rushing TD of the game. 2 pt conversion good. Eldon up big 30-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jORCl7tZWp — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 23, 2017

Eventful first quarter and a half down by the lake- Camdenton leads Rolla 21-14 with eight minutes to go in the half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VGKjuX1yR3 — Andrew Carlson (@andrew_carlson2) September 23, 2017

Jaren Lewis scrambles and finds WR #6 Drey Tyler, who jukes his defender, for a 51-yard TD. Battle leads Hickman 21-0. 5:26 Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yYQl9Ldxtf — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 23, 2017

A mystery whistle has been found in the North endzone. It has not been claimed & we're working on the details #mysterywhistle @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vXvMVUljGY — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 23, 2017

The entire Jeff City drive (minus 4th down) as they go 4-and-out in this low scoring game. Still 9-7 Rock Bridge w/ 5:43 in Q2 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AOGnFxy7c8 — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 23, 2017

Wide receiver #17 Jaylen Varner rocking the gold under armor cleats tonight. Says he just really likes the color gold. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MFsbnIJQLW — Pate McCuien (@PateMcCuien18) September 23, 2017

MUST SEE: #13 suffered a C5 injury to his spinal chord in practice earlier in the week. Youth FB players collected money for his six.. pic.twitter.com/VxvZ9XK8AJ — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 23, 2017

(Cont.) hour surgery using their own football helmets. Pretty tight knit community here in Versailles. @KOMUsports https://t.co/zB2JiJBP5A — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 23, 2017

Huge sack to QB Sam Stichnote by sophomore Bryant Gipe @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/F2mq65VGHR — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) September 23, 2017

TOUCHDOWN ELDON: QB Dawson Brandt does it again by himself. 46 yards to the house. 2 pt. conversion is good. 22-6 Eldon. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/d1FbzdzQ8y — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 23, 2017

Q2 kicks off w/ Battle blocking Hickman's FG attempt and #2 Jaylon Williamson returning it for a TD. Spartans lead 14-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JnUABqeupo — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 23, 2017

Only a sliver of the moon out tonight & the score is just as narrow. Big defensive plays on both sides & no scores in Q2 9-7 JC @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EcSt0H3V6u — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 23, 2017

The first quarter has ended here in Eldon with the Mustangs leading the Warsaw Wildcats 14-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5RRC74Zhci — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 23, 2017

Thomsen breaking tackles on his way to an 11-yard score and a 14-0 North Callaway lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/81E4vXj3oX — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 23, 2017

The first quarter comes to a close with the Centralia Panthers leading the Mexico Bulldogs 8-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OREkK8mwxN — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 23, 2017

TOUCHDOWN ELDON: QB Dawson Brandt does it himself, taking it the distance to the house. PAT no good. 14-6 Eldon over Warsaw. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/17cHQz6uUx — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 23, 2017

Thomsen with the long run for North Callaway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/D55EsaUd47 — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 23, 2017

End of the first quarter Southern Boone leads Blair Oaks 7-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AiT91zI18M — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) September 23, 2017

End of the first and it's not just a break for the players and the students take a seat. Rock Bridge leads 9-7 over Jeff City @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8NyezCpNqW — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 23, 2017

At the end of Q1, Battle leads Hickman, 8-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jB98ekzNNK — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 23, 2017

Young fans fired up watching North Callaway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FZRO9y9cXq — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 23, 2017

Kaiden Davenport runs it in and Trey Owens runs in the 2 pt conversion to put Centralia up 8-0 over the Mexico Bulldogs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kj5onwNVK8 — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 23, 2017

North Callaway players staying hydrated with a 7-0 lead over Wright City at the end of Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/b9r5xamd65 — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 23, 2017

What a game so far for Senior QB Zach Wheeler as he srambles for a 35 yard TD, AND this gorgeous pass for a score. 20-0 Osage. 5:20 Q1 pic.twitter.com/nVwHqLxteU — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 23, 2017

It is all Harrisburg early as they lead MMA 13-0 with 2:43 left in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nfWc8CfpDz — Ben S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 23, 2017

North Callaway converts a fourth down on its own side of the field. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DX2wGUcmUN — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 23, 2017

Cheerleaders firing up the North Callaway crowd. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KdFOpt7ipO — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 23, 2017

26 yd run from Tristan John to put Southern Boone ahead 7-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Irxzhl5cPr — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) September 23, 2017

Rock Bridge's band is pumping this team up, the Bruins D's stops Jeff City and gets the ball at their own 38 yard line @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hT3NDNDF97 — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 23, 2017

North Callaway with a fourth down stop to get the ball back. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Jv3zHLz3r2 — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 23, 2017

4:17 remains in the first quarter Blair Oaks leads 6-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ba4K8zEcob — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) September 23, 2017

The Moberly cheerleaders are excited as the RB rushes the ball into the end zone for the touchdown. 2-point conversion good.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uZy6yrwjBA — Pate McCuien (@PateMcCuien18) September 23, 2017

TOUCHDOWN WARSAW: Running back Kieon Davis finds the end zone off the pitch. 2pt. conversion is no good. Eldon up 8-6 in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WRUqRFs8XZ — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 23, 2017

Takes a lot to bring down Branden Contreras of Wright City. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AKiZhd1RGb — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 23, 2017

Bruins take it up the field, but Jeff City stops them when it counts. Rock Bridge settles for a FG and it's 7-3 Jeff City in Q1 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gM2PSfQKdh — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 23, 2017

The California Pintos (1-4) just ran onto the field to a massive ovation. They'll be looking for an upset win vs Hallsville (3-2)@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xFh9KmcQwK — Peter Alexis (@PeterRAlexis) September 23, 2017

Blair Oaks converts on 4th and 7 with a TD pass from Cade Stockman to Ben Thomas @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vnHL9BbVc0 — maddie boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) September 23, 2017

North Callaway band cheering on the Thunderbirds. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eCcFfhhkQA — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 23, 2017

Merida is also an All-State sprinter in track, so it's only fitting he uses his legs to his advantage. 8-0 Eldon in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bGXCdvk6cu — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 23, 2017

#13 Jordan Delashmutt rushes for 1-yard TD, giving North Callaway a 7-0 lead with 7:20 left in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zFH20H6XQf — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 23, 2017

Mexico makes the 4th down stop and Centralia can’t take advantage of the onside recovery. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2iAf4K7GG8 — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 23, 2017

TOUCHDOWN ELDON: QB Dawson Brandt hits Isaiah Merida, who also scores 2 pt. conversion. Merida's 2nd rec. TD puts Eldon up 8-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IPLBrRWJZl — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 23, 2017

That was fast... RB #28 Darren Jordan scores an 18-yard TD on Battle's opening drive. Spartans lead Hickman 8-0. 10:07 Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BzIgy2pqBH — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 23, 2017

The homecoming queen has been announced here as California senior Brooklyn VanLoo. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wYkXvN8lWj — Peter Alexis (@PeterRAlexis) September 23, 2017

Devin Roberson makes in look easy, dives for the end zone and Jeff City is up 7-0 w/ 10:50 left in the Q1 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eWEBZUlHSZ — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 23, 2017

North Callaway with the stop on third and long, forcing a punt. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EL3Kjnbet2 — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 23, 2017

It is homecoming tonight for the California Pintos and the homecoming court is on the field in pregame. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/P3jhCFbCgH — Peter Alexis (@PeterRAlexis) September 23, 2017

Centralia kicks an onside to start the game and recovers @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xrIh1Ivu0T — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 23, 2017

North Callaway fans are fired up for Homecoming. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/X4slSPKgMC — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 23, 2017

First play from scrimmage for Rock Bridge results in a Twehous fumble, Jeff City takes over 12 yards from the end zone. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1FTUmKn5QT — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 23, 2017

Underway here at North Callaway High School with the Thunderbirds kicking off to Wright City. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Pvi8KKaqPZ — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 23, 2017

I'm in Marshall, Missouri live tweeting the Marshall versus Moberly homecoming game! Stay tuned for more. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Q34m6MoPtF — Pate McCuien (@PateMcCuien18) September 23, 2017

Warsaw has their hands full w/Eldon RB Isaiah Merida. The senior has 754 yards on the season, including 337 against Owensville. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IdFRz4tE67 — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 23, 2017

North Callaway is ready to go. Wright City won the coin toss and will receive the opening kickoff. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TOfdIX22Ph — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 23, 2017

I'm here at Versailles HS as the Versailles Tigers take on the Osage Indians. Follow me here for live coverage! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QtjwvVXTvZ — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 23, 2017

The Centralia Panthers take the field @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Fcma849YNb — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 22, 2017

Some fans are wearing the color green to spread awareness of spinal cord injuries, w/ balloons released after National Anthem. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Jfc5UfS1bh — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 22, 2017

North Callaway sophomore QB Tully Thomsen warming up. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/32u1C6iceF — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 22, 2017

Since their inception in 2013, Battle has never lost to Hickman. Will that change tonight? Kickoff just minutes away. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ekIKb5AdUW — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 22, 2017

The Mexico Bulldogs take the field and pump up the crowd for their game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KOvMeZXocu — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 22, 2017

Quite the production for the Bruins. Rock Bridge takes the field with smoke, balloons and not to mention a huge inflated helmet @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vsMBAR95gT — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 22, 2017

North Callaway cheerleaders ready to cheer on the Thunderbirds against Wright City. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/elzsLXf5sx — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 22, 2017

On what will be an emotional night here in Eldon, here come the Mustangs looking to defend their home against Warsaw. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9B0uNqWjdh — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 22, 2017

It’s pink out night here at Centralia for breast cancer awareness @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5gzTlJbCaH — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 22, 2017

Chain gang ready to go here at North Callaway High School. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gJqFdaAnMe — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 22, 2017

North Callaway players taking the field ahead of their Homecoming Game against Wright City. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IWwWW0QGnd — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 22, 2017

Checking in from California, Missouri for tonight's FNF matchup of the Hallsville Indians taking on the California Pintos @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DRGpx969P2 — Peter Alexis (@PeterRAlexis) September 22, 2017

For Homecoming, the Battle HS student council raised $12,042, which will be donated to Boys and Girls Club of Columbia. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/e56kEFZxBi — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 22, 2017

The Jeff City Jays are making their presence known as they take the field. The Jays' faithful may be small but they are mighty @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rUVpfaKDif — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 22, 2017

The officials are ready for tonight’s Centralia vs Mexico game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3IZi82f7ZP — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 22, 2017

Sun setting here at North Callaway High School as the Thunderbirds get set to host Wright City. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SpGG7DdCcO — Connor McLindon (@connor_mclindon) September 22, 2017

Take a trip onto the field with the band with Rock Bridge as they take center stage for the anthem #TubasArePeopleToo @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dZeEJGnyR3 — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 22, 2017

Tonight will be the 34th meeting of all time between the Eldon Mustangs and the Warsaw Wildcats. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/f2S2j92awe — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 22, 2017

Battle QB Jaren Lewis showcased his dual-threat talent last week w/ 211 total yards and five TDs. Expect more of that tonight. @komusports pic.twitter.com/vqmIIg7RWZ — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 22, 2017

In what may be the biggest hit of the night, their dance to JT's "Can't Stop the Feeling" brought fans to their feet @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/goKpW466bi — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 22, 2017

Sophomore RB #28 Darren Jordan rushed for 227 yards and a TD last week in his first game as a starter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iBGomDyz9d — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 22, 2017

The players aren't the only ones using the tunnel, the Jr. Bruins were welcomed in their pregame dance w/ the whole 9 yards @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6FlVceDoDB — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 22, 2017

I'm here at Gene Reagan field as the Boonville Pirates are warming up to take on the Kirksville Tigers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VvyO0bWhDd — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 22, 2017

Tonight Eldon is taking donations for the Bushnell family's immediate needs & medical costs as they host Warsaw. Kickoff at 7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6eDezZk1qM — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 22, 2017

After their first two-game losing streak since 2015, Battle rebounded with a 40-7 victory over Helias last week. @komusports pic.twitter.com/0OEj4RCLq2 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 22, 2017

The Centralia Panthers doing drills to warm up for their game against the Mexico Bulldogs @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rIoFe94PE1 — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 22, 2017

Senior QB #18 Devin Crane is set to return for Hickman tonight after missing the last two games with a concussion. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GwMNeEdCOZ — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 22, 2017

The Mexico Bulldogs doing some tackling drills to warm up for their game against the Centralia Panthers @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/V8abDUo3h0 — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 22, 2017

After fracturing the C5 vertebrae in his neck at practice on Wednesday, Eldon shows their support for Hunter Bushnell tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gpDJmwYNNv — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) September 22, 2017

Working on confirming a source, but we cannot figure out which players helmet this is @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DYBeaDW3i9 — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 22, 2017

After single-digit scoring outputs in each of the last three games, Hickman is eager to reverse that trend tonight vs. Battle. @komusports pic.twitter.com/OJEQfJ5XcV — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 22, 2017

This Rock Bridge offense is red hot, scoring 41 points against Hickmann last week. QB Trevor Twehous will be key for the Bruins @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kH0HWfPRjX — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 22, 2017

They’re cooking ribeyes, hot dogs, and hamburgers pregame at Centralia vs Mexico @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hy7fNJQSDS — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 22, 2017

Homecoming game for Harrisburg (1-4). They take on MMA (0-6). Kickoff 30 minutes away. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zqgjZAEiwI — Ben S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 22, 2017

It's Homecoming at Battle High School tonight, as the Spartans (3-2) host Hickman (0-5) in a battle of Columbia schools. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/M39fLYuzNG — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) September 22, 2017

Here at Centralia for the game of the week. Centralia Panthers vs Mexico Bulldogs @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1R3ZlAoXcc — Eric Simon (@Eric_simon14) September 22, 2017

ITS GAMETIME from Rock Bridge, as the Bruins host Jeff City. Don't think warmups are just for football though, this band is lit @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OjPYpQnsfV — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) September 22, 2017