FNF Week 6 Part 1 of 2
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold.
|
Rock Bridge 41
|
Hickman 37
Battle 67
|
Helias 38
Tolton 0
|
Mexico 10
Centralia 13
|
Moberly 10
Marshall 7
|
Osage 21
SoBoCo 40
|
Wright City 12
Mont. Co 34
|
Blair Oaks 35
|
Versailles 21
Boonville 48
|
California 36
Eldon 44
|
MMA 26
Harrisburg 56
|
Fayette 21
Paris 8
|
Scotland Co. 44
Westran 7
|
Knox Co. 0
Salisbury 21
|
Lincoln 49
Tipton 0
|
Waynesville 49
Rolla 35
|
Camdenton 28
Lebanon 0
|
Free State 48
|
Hermann 6
Sullivan 21
|
Fulton 20
Hannibal 69
|
ColeCamp 15
Buffalo 42
|
Pacific 2
Owensville 40
|
N Callaway 22
Bowling Green 21
|
S. Callaway 49
Clopton 43
|
Macon 0
Clark County 20
|
Highland 0
Brookfield 33
|
Warsaw 54
Butler 26
|
Slater 24
Lone Jack 0
|
Van-Far 14
Mark Twain 26
|
Marceline 41
Schuyler Co. 0
