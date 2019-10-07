FNF Week 6 Part 1 of 2

Related Story

COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold.

Jeff City 28

Rock Bridge 41

Hickman 37

Battle 67

Helias 38

Tolton 0

Mexico 10

Centralia 13

Moberly 10

Marshall 7

Osage 21

SoBoCo 40

Wright City 12

Mont. Co 34

Blair Oaks 35

Hallsville 0

Versailles 21

Boonville  48

California 36

Eldon 44

MMA 26

Harrisburg 56

Fayette 21

Paris 8

Scotland Co. 44

Westran 7

Knox Co. 0 

Salisbury 21

Lincoln 49

Tipton 0

Waynesville 49

Rolla 35

Camdenton 28

Lebanon 0

Free State 48

Smith-Cotton 6

Hermann 6

Sullivan 21

Fulton 20

Hannibal 69

ColeCamp 15

Buffalo 42

Pacific 2

Owensville 40

N Callaway 22

Bowling Green 21

S. Callaway 49

Clopton 43

Macon 0

Clark County 20

Highland 0

Brookfield 33

Warsaw 54

Butler 26

Slater 24

Lone Jack 0

Van-Far 14

Mark Twain 26

Marceline 41

Schuyler Co. 0

News

Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 04 2019 Oct 4, 2019 Friday, October 04, 2019 6:36:00 PM CDT October 04, 2019