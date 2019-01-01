fnf week 9 pt 1
COLUMBIA — Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri, updated in as close to real time as possible. Final scores will be highlighted in bold. Be sure to tune in to KOMU 8 News at 10 for game highlights.
Check out our week 9 live blog for photos, tweets and videos.
Battle 50
Hannibal 27
Francis Howell 20
Rock Bridge 14
Moberly 29
Mexico 39
Warsaw 6
Blair Oaks 45
Osage 40
California 19
Marshall 21
Boonville 47
Jefferson City 6
Rockhurst 49
Fulton 12
Kirksville 13
Center 49
Smith-Cotton 17
Owensville 63
St. Clair 53
Waynesville 0
Kickapoo 43
Camdenton 35
Glendale 63
Father Tolton 32
St. Paul Lutheran 13
Rolla 6
West Plains 28
Union 32
Hermann 23
Wright City 23
Bowling Green 14
So. Boone 49
Versailles 0
N. Callaway 62
Montgomery County 24
Van-Far 0
S. Callaway 48
Hallsville 8
Eldon 35
Centralia 23
Macon 24
Central 30
MMA 39
Westran 34
Paris 6
Fayette 14
Knox County 24
Harrisburg 0
Marceline 68
Salisbury 34
Schuyler County 8
Lincoln 46
Cole Camp 0
Tipton 42
Concordia 22
Brookfield 28
Clark County 0
Slater 14
Orrick 68
Sacred Heart 60
Northwest (Hughesville) 12
DeSmet 0
Helias 0
(Saturday 7p.m.)