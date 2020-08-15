FNF WEEK EIGHT BLAIR OAKS AT WARSAW

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 21 Clinton Away Loss 19 - 7
8 / 28 Cole Camp Away Loss 43 - 0
9 / 4 School of the Osage Home Loss 13 - 42
9 / 11 Versailles Home Loss 14 - 46
9 / 18 Eldon Away Loss 65 - 7
9 / 25 Hallsville Home Loss 24 - 43
10 / 2 Southern Boone County Away Loss 67 - 6
10 / 9 Blair Oaks Home Loss 0 - 57
10 / 16 California Away Loss 36 - 0
10 / 23 Mountain Grove Away Loss 47 - 26

FNF Warsaw 2015
FNF Blair Oaks 2015
