FNF WEEK FIVE HALLSVILLE AT CALIFORNIA
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|Boonville
|Away
|Loss
|9 - 6
|8 / 28
|Mexico
|Away
|Loss
|0 - 35
|9 / 4
|Versailles
|Home
|Win
|42 - 0
|9 / 11
|Eldon
|Away
|Win
|23 - 34
|9 / 18
|Hallsville
|Home
|Win
|28 - 0
|9 / 25
|Southern Boone County
|Home
|Win
|20 - 12
|10 / 2
|Blair Oaks
|Away
|Loss
|42 - 15
|10 / 9
|School of the Osage
|Away
|Win
|21 - 41
|10 / 16
|Warsaw
|Home
|Win
|36 - 0
|10 / 23
|Southern Boone County
|Home
|Loss
|21 - 48
