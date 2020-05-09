FNF WEEK FIVE MACON AT MOBERLY
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|Blair Oaks
|Home
|Loss
|18 - 42
|8 / 28
|Osage
|Away
|Loss
|0 - 14
|9 / 4
|Kirksville
|Away
|Win
|0 - 16
|9 / 11
|Fulton
|Home
|Loss
|6 - 35
|9 / 18
|Macon
|Home
|Win
|28 - 14
|9 / 25
|Marshall
|Away
|Loss
|28 - 25
|10 / 2
|Hannibal
|Home
|Loss
|13 - 56
|10 / 9
|Boonville
|Away
|Win
|25 - 34
|10 / 16
|Mexico
|Home
|Loss
|27 - 34
|10 / 23
|Mexico
|Away
|Loss
|41 - 8
