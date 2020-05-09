FNF WEEK FIVE MACON AT MOBERLY

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 21 Blair Oaks Home Loss 18 - 42
8 / 28 Osage Away Loss 0 - 14
9 / 4 Kirksville Away Win 0 - 16
9 / 11 Fulton Home Loss 6 - 35
9 / 18 Macon Home Win 28 - 14
9 / 25 Marshall Away Loss 28 - 25
10 / 2 Hannibal Home Loss 13 - 56
10 / 9 Boonville Away Win 25 - 34
10 / 16 Mexico Home Loss 27 - 34
10 / 23 Mexico Away Loss 41 - 8

 

FNF Moberly 2015
FNF Macon 2015
