FNF WEEK FIVE MARSHALL AT FULTON

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 21 Chilicothe Home Loss 13 - 41 8 / 28 Smith-Cotton Home Loss 14 - 41 9 / 4 Mexico Away Loss 36 - 0 9 / 11 Kirksville Home Win 28 - 12 9 / 18 Fulton Away Loss 53 - 35 9 / 25 Moberly Home Win 28 - 25 10 / 2 Truman Away Loss 62 - 21 10 / 9 Hannibal Away Loss 57 - 14 10 / 16 Boonville Home Win 35 - 14 10 / 23 Osceola Away Loss 54 - 24