FNF WEEK FIVE MARSHALL AT FULTON

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 21 Chilicothe Home Loss 13 - 41
8 / 28 Smith-Cotton Home Loss 14 - 41
9 / 4 Mexico Away Loss 36 - 0
9 / 11 Kirksville Home Win 28 - 12
9 / 18 Fulton Away Loss 53 - 35
9 / 25 Moberly Home Win 28 - 25
10 / 2 Truman Away Loss 62 - 21
10 / 9 Hannibal Away Loss 57 - 14
10 / 16 Boonville Home Win 35 - 14
10 / 23 Osceola Away Loss 54 - 24

4 years ago Thursday, July 09 2015

4 years ago Thursday, July 09, 2015