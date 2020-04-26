FNF WEEK FIVE MARSHALL AT FULTON
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|Chilicothe
|Home
|Loss
|13 - 41
|8 / 28
|Smith-Cotton
|Home
|Loss
|14 - 41
|9 / 4
|Mexico
|Away
|Loss
|36 - 0
|9 / 11
|Kirksville
|Home
|Win
|28 - 12
|9 / 18
|Fulton
|Away
|Loss
|53 - 35
|9 / 25
|Moberly
|Home
|Win
|28 - 25
|10 / 2
|Truman
|Away
|Loss
|62 - 21
|10 / 9
|Hannibal
|Away
|Loss
|57 - 14
|10 / 16
|Boonville
|Home
|Win
|35 - 14
|10 / 23
|Osceola
|Away
|Loss
|54 - 24
