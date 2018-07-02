FNF WEEK FIVE TIPTON AT TOLTON
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|Lexington
|Home
|Loss
|0 - 35
|8 / 28
|North Callaway
|Away
|Loss
|22 - 8
|9 / 4
|Windsor
|Away
|Win
|20 - 32
|9 / 11
|Harrisburg
|Home
|Win
|48 - 0
|9 / 18
|Tolton
|Away
|Loss
|47 - 0
|9 / 25
|Lincoln
|Away
|Loss
|42 - 6
|10 / 2
|Cole Camp
|Home
|Loss
|0 - 28
|10 / 16
|Skyline
|Home
|Loss
|18 - 53
