FNF WEEK FIVE WESTRAN AT PARIS

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 21 Mark Twain Away Loss 50 - 28
8 / 28 Carrolton Away Win 0 - 26
9 / 4 Valle Catholic Away Loss 69 - 7
9 / 11 Schuyler County Home Win 52 - 6
9 / 18 Paris Away Win 12 - 14
9 / 25 Marceline Home Loss 20 - 41
10 / 2 Salisbury Home Loss 7 - 21
10 / 9 Slater Home Win 70 - 8
10 / 16 Fayette Away Win 0 - 26
10 / 23 Sweet Springs Home Win 51 - 12

