FNF WEEK FIVE WESTRAN AT PARIS

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 21 Mark Twain Away Loss 50 - 28 8 / 28 Carrolton Away Win 0 - 26 9 / 4 Valle Catholic Away Loss 69 - 7 9 / 11 Schuyler County Home Win 52 - 6 9 / 18 Paris Away Win 12 - 14 9 / 25 Marceline Home Loss 20 - 41 10 / 2 Salisbury Home Loss 7 - 21 10 / 9 Slater Home Win 70 - 8 10 / 16 Fayette Away Win 0 - 26 10 / 23 Sweet Springs Home Win 51 - 12